Remarks from US Treasury Secretary Yellen crossed the news wires. Nothing surprising in her remarks. Take the inflation one with a grain of salt. She is correct that inflation is coming down but the easy gains may have passed.
- Says inflation is coming down, a very large share of Americans feel good about their personal situation
- China development, Russia's war in Ukraine pose uncertainty for global economy
- Says she feels good about US economy overall
There remains a risk of recession in the United States
US job market very strong
- China's slowing growth could have spillover to US will have largest impact on Asian neighbours