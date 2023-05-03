- Treasury to sell $40B in 3 years, $35B in 10 years and $21B in 30 years next week
- To keep nominal coupon and floating rate new issue sizes
- Could modestly raise auction sizes later this year, possibly as soon as August
- Anticipates greater than normal variability in benchmark bill issuance and significant use of cash management bills until debt limit suspended or increased
- Failure to raise or suspend debt ceiling with all due haste is reckless and is already disrupting Treasury market functioning
The Treasury Department said they plan to implement a program in early 2024, and the details of the buyback program will be finalized over the balance of 2023.The debt ceiling fiasco isn't helping the mood in markets this week.
/US dollar