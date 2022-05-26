Below are the auction results for the sale of $42 billion of 7 year notes:

Auction Grade: A+

The tail was well below the six-month average of 0.5 basis points that -2.4 basis points. The international demand was huge at 77.9% vs. six-month average of 61.8%. Domestic demand from the direct bidders was less than expected but they were outbid by the international traders. The dealers took a very small 6.38% as a result.