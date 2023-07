High-yield 4.823%

WI level at the time of the auction 4.82%

Tail 0.3 basis points versus six-month average of 0.1 basis point tail

Bid to cover 2.78X versus six-month average of 2.74X

Dealers 13.8% versus six-month average of 17.1%

Directs 20.8% versus six-month average of 19.9%

Indirects 65.5% versus six-month average of 63.0%

This is a tad soft but hasn't given any kind of lift to USD/JPY.