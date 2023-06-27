High-yield 4.019%

WI level at the time of the auction 4.012%

Tail 0.7 bps vs. 6-month auction average of -0.8bps.

Bid-to-Cover 2.52X vs. 6-month auction average of 2.53x.

Dealers 12.21% vs.6-month auction average of 12.2%.

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 19.7% vs 6-month auction average of 17.7%.

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 68.1% vs. 6-month auction average of 70.1%.

Auction Grade: D+

The five-year auction was met with below average demand. There was a positive tail of 0.7 basis points. The bid to cover was near the average as was dealer ownership. Domestic demand was a little bit better than expectations but international demand was below the 6 month averages.

There was little in the details that was above average, and more that was below average.