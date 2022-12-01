Let me start with this, 'cause I think this is how she really feels about the chance of a soft landing:

Reuters headlines from Treasury Secretary Yellen_

Anyway, in comments for public consumption:

I mean, its possible I'll be having dinner with Margot Robbie tonight too! (cue Yellen laughing photo again)

Yellen was speaking at a New York Times event that also featured FTX's SBF: