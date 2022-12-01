Let me start with this, 'cause I think this is how she really feels about the chance of a soft landing:
Anyway, in comments for public consumption:
- Yellen said the U.S. economy will likely be able to achieve a so-called "soft landing," in which inflation slows without tipping the economy into a sharp recession.
- “I believe there is a path by which a soft landing could happen,” Yellen said. “I believe there are risks to that path, but I believe it is certainly possible for us to have a soft landing.”
I mean, its possible I'll be having dinner with Margot Robbie tonight too! (cue Yellen laughing photo again)
Yellen was speaking at a New York Times event that also featured FTX's SBF: