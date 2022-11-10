The US treasury will auction off $21 billion of 30 year notes at the top of the hour. The 6 month averages of the major components of the auction shows:

bid to cover 2.38X

Tail -0.6 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 17.3%.

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 70.6%

Dealers 12.0%

The 3 year notes auction on Tuesday went well.The 10 year note yesterday was met with limited demand especially from international investors. The 30 year bond will be the deciding auction this week.

Yields are sharply lower in trading today with a 30 year currently down -13.3 basis points. 2 year yields are down around 26 basis points and 10 year yields are down around 23 basis points.