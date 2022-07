Vai Reuters:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and other senior officials in Seoul on Tuesday

During her meetings in Seoul, Yellen will continue to push for a proposed cap on the price of Russian oil and discuss efforts to address supply chain bottlenecks through "friendshoring" - or boosting trade ties with trusted economic partners like South Korea, Treasury said.

Oil is dipping a little lower to open the new trading week: