  • Prior was +2442K
  • Crude +1142K vs +2167K expected
  • Gasoline +1569K vs -430K expected
  • Distillates +1231K vs +420K expected
  • Implied gasoline demand 8.33m vs 8.50m last week
  • SPR draw 6.9m vs 8.414m prior

This isn't far off expectations, which were more bearish after the API data from late yesterday showed:

  • Crude +1035K
  • Gasoline +3225K
  • Distillates +1538K

WTI crude oil rose as high as $86.68 earlier today but has sagged back to $83.77 and is flat on the day. It initially ticked slightly higher on the day. The buying earlier came after the Russian partial mobilization but it's not clear what kicked off the selling, which started as New York arrived.

oil