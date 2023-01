Prior was 718K

Gasoline -346K vs -486K exp

Distillates -1427K vs -396K exp

SPR release 2.7 million barrels (already announced)

Impld mogas demand: 7.51Mbpd

Production estimate 12.1 mbpd

Private data released late yesterday:

Crude +3300K

Gasoline +1200K

Distillates -2400K

The ongoing SPR releases are nearly done with just 2.4 million barrels left to be released and 221.3 million barrels sold, or 603K barrels per day in 2022. Those sales will turn into some minor buys in Feb, perhaps with more to come.

WTI crude oil was up 83-cents to $73.72 ahead of the release and rose to $74.00 afterwards.

WTI intraday