The  US dollar  is flexing a little early Monday. Forex trade is thinner than norma:

Asian timezone market holidays today - Australia is out

In the US, Sunday evening futures are open, Globex kicking off the week. US equity index  futures  are continuing their fall. Friday's CPI data was a shocker, triggering a renewed bout of stocks sellking:

US May CPI +8.6% y/y vs 8.3% expected

  • m/m reading +1.0% vs +0.7% expected and 0.3% prior

SPX with the ugly gap:

spx 13 June 2022

