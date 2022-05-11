The USD has moved higher initially after the higher than expected CPI data.

Before the report, the equity futures were implying gains showing:

Currently,

  • Dow is up 34 points
  • S&P is unchanged
  • NASDAQ is down -31 points

US yields are now higher:

  • 2 year 2.688%, +6.6 basis points
  • 5 year 2.973%, +5.5 basis points
  • 10 year 3.024%, +3.1 basis points
  • 30 year 3.146%, +2.0 basis points