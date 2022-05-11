The USD has moved higher initially after the higher than expected CPI data.
- The EURUSD moved to a new session low at 1.0508 from a pre-level of 1.0546.
- The GBPUSD also moved to a new session low at 1.2301 from 1.2356. Both the EURUSD and GBPUSD are holding the natural support at 1.0500 and 1.2300 so far at least.
- The USDJPY is testing its 100 hour moving average at 130.401.
- The USDCHF moved back above its 100 hour moving average at 0.9901 and trades at 0.99 the 30. That is still down on the day 0.99577
- The USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD have all given up some of their gains but still remains higher on the day.
- The AUDUSD had risen up to test its 100 hour moving average near 0.7023. It currently trades at 0.6965
- The NZDUSD moved from 0.6344 down to 0.6312.
- The USDCAD is trading at 1.3012 after trading near 1.2970 prior to the report
Before the report, the equity futures were implying gains showing:
- Dow 283.
- Nasdaq 173
- S&P 43.95
Currently,
- Dow is up 34 points
- S&P is unchanged
- NASDAQ is down -31 points
US yields are now higher:
- 2 year 2.688%, +6.6 basis points
- 5 year 2.973%, +5.5 basis points
- 10 year 3.024%, +3.1 basis points
- 30 year 3.146%, +2.0 basis points