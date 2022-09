Scotia Bank analysts suggest 1.3075 is the key level to watch in USD/CAD.

They say the while the US dollar is holding in a short-term range it does look "overbought.”

Says

"key support is 1.3075"

which is the low from earlier in September.

See "downside potential to 1.2940 on a break".

To the topside, they nominate 1.3210 double top

