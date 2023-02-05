USD/JPY gap in early Asia trade.

I've posted some news earlier, the headline would tend to send USD/JPY lower, but ... well, nope.

The article is about current BOJ Dep gov Amamiya being approached to become next Governor when Kuroda finished up on April 8. Amamiya is not too different to Kuroda, and that headline doing the rounds seems to be an opinion in the article, not 'news'. If its Amamiya as the new head of the BOJ he'll be moving slowly and with trepidation on any dialing back of current policy.

I'm on the hunt for other news and chatter and will be back.

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.



As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

