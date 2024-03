Scanning over the currency pairs and its yen that stands out as weak.

Ever since the Bank of Japan on Tuesday its been on the back foot.

This was a feeble effort at propping it up via a leak :

Gimme a break. No way. (Feel free to print this out and rub my nose it if I'm wrong).

AUD took a hit after the RBA on Tuesday also, but its not faring nearly as poorly as JPY:

Pullbacks are a BTD opportunity for yen crosses