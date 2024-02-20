The US dollar found a bit of a bid during the session, with lower EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD and others,.

USD/JPY got just above 150.35 and its not far from there as I update.

Japan's finance minister Suzuki trotted out his usual yen supportive comments, but with little impact.

Otherwise there hasn't been much new for the yen.

The big news during the session so far was the PBoC rate cut:

USD/JPY update:

5 minute USD/JPY candles