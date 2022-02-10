USD/JPY is in a fresh push higher as US 10-year yields flirt with 2%.

The high of the year in    USD/JPY  came on January 3 at 116.35 and that currently stands as the five-year high.

We're now within a whisper of that with the pair up 79 pips to 116.28.

If it breaks, there's not much to stand in the way of a rise to the 2017 high of 118.66.

USD/    JPY  weekly chart:

USDJPY weekly