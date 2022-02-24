- We will limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, pound and yen
- We have sanctioned Russian banks that hold $1 trillion in assets
- We have cut off Russia's largest bank and today are adding four more, including VTB
- Every asset those banks hold in the US will be frozen
- US forces will not fight in Ukraine
- US actively considering SPR release and discussing with allies
- Sanctions on Russian banks exceed SWIFT
US equities rallied as Biden began to talk. That's the second time in a row that's happened.
Watch live: