Ironman Biden meme
  • We will limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, pound and yen
  • We have sanctioned Russian banks that hold $1 trillion in assets
  • We have cut off Russia's largest bank and today are adding four more, including VTB
  • Every asset those banks hold in the US will be frozen
  • US forces will not fight in Ukraine
  • US actively considering SPR release and discussing with allies
  • Sanctions on Russian banks exceed SWIFT

US equities rallied as Biden began to talk. That's the second time in a row that's happened.

