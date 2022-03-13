There was plenty of hope around over the weekend. Fingers crossed it brings the war to an end. Every time hopes have been raised the past few weeks Russian forces have continued their advances relentlessly, so do bear that in mind and don't fall for too much hope.

This is a bit of a recap of weekend optimism, via Reuters:

Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.

Hope so ... but not counting chickens yet.