Amos Hochstein is a senior U.S. State Department adviser for energy security, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation" over the weekend, said:

"Based on what we heard on the trip, I'm pretty confident that we'll see a few more steps in the coming weeks."

Reuters with the summary:

Hochstein did not say which country or countries would boost production or by how much.

"It's not just about Saudi...We met with the GCC, and with Saudi Arabia. I'm not going to go into how much spare capacity there is in Saudi Arabia and in UAE (the United Arab Emirates) and Kuwait etc. But there is additional spare capacity. There is room for increased production"

These comments appear to be a wee bit optimistic (putting glitter on a turd would be my considered assessment).

Biden got no certainty in talks:

---

ps. GCC stands for Gulf Cooperation Council (includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.)