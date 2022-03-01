With the North American session coming to a close what is on tap for the session tomorrow?
The day is light on economic data with the ADP nonfarm employment change and the crude oil inventories the only releases.
The ADP report is expected to come in at 388K versus -301K last month. Recall that sharp decline did not exactly play through to the nonfarm payroll number. Nonfarm payroll in January rose by 467K. Recent data from the ADP and the BLS have been quite different. As a result, whatever comes up from the ADP report released at 8:15 AM tomorrow will likely not lead to much of a overall reaction by the market The crude oil inventory data is expected to show a $2.7 million build with gasoline inventories expected to show a $-1.4 million drawdown. The private data will be released at around 4:30 PM ET today
The EVENTS of the day include a Bank of Canada rate decision, OPEC and Fed chair Powell's testimony.
The Bank of Canada is expected to lift rates by 25 basis points to 0.5%. There may be a possibility that they put off the hike due to the Russian/Ukraine conflict, but that is thought to be unlikely. Not only is the inflationary pressures not getting any better as commodity prices move higher, but the most recent Canada CPI data came in at 5.1% well above their target inflation level (it was also higher than than the 4.8% expected). The 5.1% rate was the highest reading since 1991. Moreover the January MoM increase came in at 0.9% which was the highest reading since January 2017. Inflation remains a problem and the Bank of Canada has a mandate to control inflation which is well above their target level. inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
, the pair rebounded higher today after stalling near the low swing area that has confined the pair going back to January 26 between 1.2649 and 1.2656 (there was one brief fall below on Feb 10). The price rise has returned back to the 100 and 200 hour moving averages near 1.2739 and 1.2748. USDCAD
USD/CAD
The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation.
Recall the USDCAD has been trading mostly in a narrow up and down trading range between 1.2649 and 1.2795. The low price yesterday and today stalled near the lower extreme.
On the topside the 1.2782 to 1.27956 area is a top extreme. Admittedly last week, the price spike above that level breaking to a high of 1.28766. But less than 24 hours later, the price was moved back below that ceiling, and back into the swing area that has seen most of the price action since January 26.
USDCAD trades near the 100 and 200 hour moving averages
OPEC is expected to keep the production increases at the 400,000 barrels per day. If there is a surprise it may come with a increase in production but that is highly unlikely even though crude oil prices are currently trading above the $100 level now. Fed chair Powell will testify in front of the House financial services committee on Capitol Hill. Needless to say, with the market rates coming off sharply on flight to safety flows, so has the expectations for a potential 50 basis point hike at the March meeting. There are some Fed members who still see a potential hike of that magnitude. However, the hawks would probably be swayed in the favor of the Fed chair. Given Powell's history, it would seem that he would likely look to start raising rates in March, but only by 25 basis points. There is always a chance for a surprise, but with the increase in certainty from Ukraine/Russia, the chances are small. Traders will nevertheless, be hanging on his words. The testimony is expected to begin at 10 AM ET. The text of his prepared remarks may be released later today.