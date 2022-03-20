It is a holiday in Japan in observance of Vernal Equinox Day which is the day when the Earth's tilt and orbit around the sun align its axis neither away from nor toward the sun. It is the start of spring in the northern hemisphere. This weekend, my wife and I (well I did all the work) planted 3 rose plants which is our way to welcome the spring. It is a new beginning for those plants.

Our friend Eamonn will be taking the next two days off as he laments the beginning of fall/Autumn in the southern hemisphere. He needs a few days to get over the end of summer.

In economic news today:

New Zealand trade balance for February will be released at 5:45 PM ET/21:45 PM GMT. The prior report showed a deficit of --1.082B. Imports were 5.94B and exports came in at 4.86B. The expectations was for a -500M deficit so it was a huge miss (CLICK HERE).

UK RIghtmove House price index for March will be released at 8:01 PM ET/00:01 GMT. The prior report showed a 2.3% gain MoM (Jan 2020 it rose 2.3% as well. The rise was the tied for the largest MoM gain since early 2016.. The YoY rose 9.5%

Credit card spending in NZD will be released at 10:00 PM ET/02:00 GMT. Prior month came in at 5.5%. .