Y'all Fed up yet? Right then, here is what is ahead for Asia on the data agenda.

Nothing too much here to jiggle around major FX to much extent. The services (private survey) PMI from China will still be showing the effects of rolling COVID outbreaks and lockdowns. Still waiting for the Xi 'pivot' on COVID!

Earlier October PMIs from China:

