Not market moving, but the White House debt ceiling team has arrived on Capitol Hill to start discussions. Pres. Biden is back in town, and my guess is talks if successful (or even not), will move from Capitol Hill to the White House where the bigwigs (Biden, McCarthy, Schumer, McConnell), will make sure they are the ones announcing a deal when it comes. That is the vision at least. We will see how the staff discussions go, but it will be leaders that cut the final deal.