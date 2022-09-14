I've been posting on the possible strike on the horizon since early this week.
ICYMI:
- US railroad strike looks likely to trigger another surge in food price inflation
- More than 90,000 workers at the country's freight railroads could go on strike should the railroads fail to reach an agreement with unions by Friday, September 16
- 30% of US freight could halt
Goldman Sachs are not fussed:
And, most recently:
Now, comments from a White house official:
- Working with other modes of transportation to see how they can step in and keep goods moving, in case of a rail shutdown
- Been working with relevant agencies to assess what supply chains and commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions, and the available authorities keep goods moving