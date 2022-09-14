I've been posting on the possible strike on the horizon since early this week.

ICYMI:

US railroad strike looks likely to trigger another surge in food price inflation

More than 90,000 workers at the country's freight railroads could go on strike should the railroads fail to reach an agreement with unions by Friday, September 16

30% of US freight could halt

Goldman Sachs are not fussed:

And, most recently:

Now, comments from a White house official:

Working with other modes of transportation to see how they can step in and keep goods moving, in case of a rail shutdown

Been working with relevant agencies to assess what supply chains and commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions, and the available authorities keep goods moving