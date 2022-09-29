A snippet from earlier this week via Nordea on the euro.

Nordea see continued gains for the US dollar. On the euro specifically:

will suffer from domestic issues

the energy-exporting US economy is shielded from the severe effects the energy crisis will have upon Europe’s economy

Europe has lately been the epicentre of a perfect storm in energy markets. The energy price shock has and will continue to impact the industrial sector, leading to a negative terms-of-trade shock for the Euro Zone

Goods that were previously produced in Europe will now have to be imported from countries elsewhere where energy prices have not risen as much as in Europe

Worsening terms of trade argue for a weaker Euro ahead

Forecasts EUR/USD as low 0.90.

---