The World Bank has lowered their growth forecast for global growth to 3.2% from 4.1%. IMFs Malpass says:

  • Expects more countries to announce contributions to Ukraine this week through multi-donor trust fund
  • Conditions in Afghanistan one of the world's biggest tragedies
  • Central banks need more tools to address inflation, interest rate hikes alone will exasperate rising inequality
  • Long-term bond's tend to benefit countries that already have access to capital markets
  • Central banks can help address inflation by using regulatory policies, shortened duration of bond portfolios
  • New crisis envelope to address food insecurity, refugees crisis, economic stresses related to Ukraine war
  • World Bank preparing new 15 month crisis response financing target of the hundred and $170 billion with $50 billion committed over the next three months
  • World Bank will have committed $11 billion to purchase and deploy vaccines in the current fiscal year, total Covid spending to reach $157 billion in fiscal year ending June 2021