The Wall Street Journal citing 3 unnamed officials:

Israel could soon respond to Iran’s Saturday attack, according to three Western officials.

But the U.S. won't take part in any such offensive operation, the officials said.

The U.S. is pushing Israel not to do anything that could widen the conflict. "We are not going to participate in any offensive operations against Iran," an official said.

Iran launched barrage of drones toward Israel --- At times of geopolitical turmoil like this there tends to be flows in 'safe haven/liquidity' FX such as USD, JPY and CHF. USTs also a beneficiary of inflows.

Like I said earlier, the response in markets has been subdued so far.