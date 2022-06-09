US Treasury Secretary Yellen. Sounds to me like she is giving us a clue on Friday's US CPI data.

More:

  • I don't think we're going to have a recession, there is nothing to suggest a recession is coming
  • says she believes there is a path through this to a soft landing
  • oil prices could go higher

  • there's recession risk of course, I don't think that it's the most likely outcome

  • See risks of higher energy and food prices

This from Wednesday US time along the same lines:

