Does not know if inflation has reached a turning point to move lower

Fed has made clear that it will continue to raise rates

Future monetary policy path up to the Fed

With the headline remark, it seems like only Fed speakers will be the ones to be able to pour cold water on this relief rally. Yellen also adds that she will be meeting with PBOC governor, Yi Gang, on the sidelines at the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss on economic developments.