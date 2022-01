Just a quick heads up if you are checking in, market volatility is carrying through into Asia morning trade.

The US 10 year yield has slipped to its lowest in a week after the surge earlier this one.

US equity index futures have fallen further from their cash close.

Oil is getting hammered, WTI and Brent both down more than 2%

Yen is gaining, and FX is losing ground against the US dollar ... which means yen crosses are getting hit. AUD/JPY for example":