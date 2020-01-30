Earnings come in 60% over expectations

AMZN is AMZG!





The earnings for Amazon were AMAZING.





EPS $6.47 versus $4.11 estimate

sales came in at $87.4 billion were assessment of $86.17 billion



Amazon sees 1st quarter net sales of $69.0 billion to $73.0 billion versus estimate of $71.56 billion



Amazon's fourth-quarter AWS net sales $9.95 billion estimate $9.89 billion









ForexLive Amazon is amazing (at least today's earnings were)

The price of Amazon is currently trading up $195 or 10.44% to $2068 in after hours trading.