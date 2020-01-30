AMZN is AMZG

Author: Greg Michalowski | amzn

Earnings come in 60% over expectations

AMZN is AMZG!

The earnings for Amazon were AMAZING. 

  • EPS $6.47 versus $4.11 estimate
  • sales came in at $87.4 billion were assessment of $86.17 billion
  • Amazon sees 1st quarter net sales of $69.0 billion to $73.0 billion versus estimate of $71.56 billion
  • Amazon's fourth-quarter AWS net sales $9.95  billion estimate $9.89 billion
The price of Amazon is currently trading up $195 or 10.44% to $2068 in after hours trading.

Amazon is amazing (at least today's earnings were)
