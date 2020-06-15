AUD/USD falls by 1% as risk rout gathers pace

AUD/USD is down by over 1% now to a low of 0.6790









AUD/USD is now falling to fresh lows since 2 June, back under 0.6800 and that the tug of war around the figure level will be key to watch in the session ahead.





The 38.2 retracement of the most recent swing move higher @ 0.6810 is also one to keep an eye out for on the daily.





But as the risk rout gathers pace, the likes of the aussie and kiwi are continuing to stay pressured while the dollar and yen are staying firmer across the board.







For AUD/USD, further support is then seen closer to the 50.0 retracement level @ 0.6733 if the fall under 0.6800 is sustained but amid the heavy pullback in equities, sellers could be looking to take aim towards the 200-day MA (blue line) @ 0.6665 potentially.

This comes as equities are continuing to fall further with the Nikkei down by about 3% and Dow futures also falling by 3% as we look towards European morning trade.