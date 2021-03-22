AUDUSD moves back toward 100/200 hour MAs

MAs and swing area above between 0.77513 to 0.77591

The AUDUSD has traded to a new session high in the current hourly bar but is starting to run into some overhead resistance defined by the 200 hour moving average (at 0.77513), the 100 hour moving average (at 0.7753), and a swing area (between 0.7755 and 0.77591). The high price reached 0.77488.









Over the last six or so days, the price has traded around five of those days between 0.7699 and 0.77591. There was a run higher last Thursday that continued into Friday, only to have the pair tumble back lower.





A break back above should attract more buyers (get above 0.77591, and risk would be the 200 hour MA).