The topside trend line comes in at 0.5860.

The AUDUSD has moved to a new session high and in the process is testing topside trend line at 0.5960. A move above will have traders leaning toward the 38.2% retracement at 0.59553. The falling 100 hour MA comes in at 0.59931.









The buyers are looking to take more control but need to get and stay above the topside trend line to give more comfort.