Crude oil futures settle at $43.39
Technical Analysis
Up $0.04 or 0.09%The price of crude oil futures settle that $43.39. That was good enough for a 4% gain or 0.09% rise. The high price for the day reached $43.78 while the low price extended to $43.
Technically, the price close above its 200 day moving average for the 2nd consecutive day. That moving average comes in at $43.25. That's the good news. The not so good news is that the close is only $0.14 above that moving average level. In the prices off the high for the day at $43.78. Nevertheless stay above is more bullish from a technical perspective.