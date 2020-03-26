Dollar eases further as Powell says that Fed still has room for more action

The greenback eases to session lows on the day

USD/JPY has fallen to a low of 109.73 but notably, the dollar has fallen considerably against risk currencies as the aussie, kiwi and loonie push higher against the greenback.





This comes as Powell says that 'the Fed will not run out of ammunition' and that they 'have policy room for more action'. AUD/USD is back above 0.6000 to hit a session high of 0.6021 as we even see cable close in on 1.2000 currently.



