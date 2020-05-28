Dollar keeps a little firmer on the session

Dollar advances slightly across the board

The dollar is pushing a little higher on the session, with EUR/USD falling back just under 1.1000 for now with the kiwi also erasing its earlier gains against the greenback currently.





The pound is also lower, with cable slipping to 1.2246 and closing in on a test of its 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.2241. For now, buyers are still in near-term control after having pushed back against a break of the 200-hour MA (blue line) in overnight trading.





But move back below the key near-term levels and sellers will start to gain more control.





Equities are still observing a better mood on the session so there's not much catalyst for this. That said, the moves are still relatively mild but they are fitting with the flows that we saw in trading yesterday as well where the dollar gained.



