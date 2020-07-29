Dollar moves lower after FOMC decision

Dollar moves to new lows vs EUR, GBP and CHF. Dollar moves lower across the board

The dollar has moved to new lows vs the EUR, GBP, CHF after the FOMC decision. Overall, although the dollar is not making new lows vs the JPY, CAD, AUD and NZD, it is moving lower vs all the currencies since the decision.





EURUSD: The EURUSD is trading to a new session high at 1.1796 and looks toward the 1.1800 natural resistance level. Above that is the start of a swing area on the daily chart at 1.18147 to 1.1850. The 61.8% of the move down from 2018 high comes in at 1.1822.









GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is also taking out highs and in the process has moved above a topside trend line on the hourly chart at 1.29994 (and the 1.3000 level).













USDCHF: The USDCHF has moved further away from the June 2015 low price of 0.91499 and now trades at the lowest level since May 2015. The May low comes in at 0.90708 and is the next major target from the weekly chart.