European indices close the day higher

The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.9%
  • France's CAC, +0.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.25%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%
in the US, the major indices are trading mixed:
  • Dow up 94.08 points or 0.27% at 34377.35
  • NASDAQ unchanged on the day at 14501.50
  • S&P index +5.59 points or 0.13% at 4296.20
A snapshot of the forex market as London/European traders look to exit shows the JPY is the strongest of the majors, and the AUD is the weakest. The USD remains better bid but is off its North American open levels.  

