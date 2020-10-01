European shares close mostly higher

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
Seasonals: October tends to be a strong month for US equities, except in election years
-
September seasonal scorecard: Selling gold worked
-
US dollar slumps into the London fix. What to watch for
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB's de Guindos: ECB is not running out of ammunition at all
-
ECB applies to trademark 'digital euro'
-
ECB's de Cos: ECB should consider allowing inflation overshoot
-
Reminder - there is no CNY mid-rate setting today due to China being on holiday (HK is out today also)
-
RBNZ says committed to maintaining the soundness of NZ financial system