The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, +0. him 4%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +1.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session lower.











In the forex market, the USD as a given up its spot as the strongest of the majors (vs the early New York levels). The GBP is now the strongest. The USD is mixed with gains against the EUR, CHF and NZD, declines vs the GBP, CAD, and JPY. and near unchanged vs. the AUD. The weakest of the majors remains the CHF (vs the early New York levels).



Him him him him

Spot gold has been trading up and down with the US dollar. It is currently near unchanged at $2035 after trading as high as $2049.98 and as low as $2019.44.







Silver remains higher by 1.86% at $28.82 although that is well off its high price of $29.40.







WTI crude oil futures are up $0.78 and $42 after trading as high as $42.33. The low price reached $41.17. Aramco today gave a positive assessment of global demand which has helped the tone in crude oil.





