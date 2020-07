The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, -0.92%



France's CAC, -0.66%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.46%



Spain's Ibex, -1.27%



Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged



Portugal's PSI 120+0.89%



Below are the percentage changes including the percentage high and percentage low ranges for the trading day today.



In the US market, the NASDAQ index remains higher. The S&P index did move into the black briefly, but the Dow industrial average remains negative on the day at -0.69%. The S&P index and NASDAQ index are on a 5 day winning streak.

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed/mostly lower. German yields rose 0.4 basis points. France 10 year yields are unchanged. The rest of the major countries saw yields decline with Italy down -3.6 basis points on the day.