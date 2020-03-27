EUR/USD falls to session low as dollar catches a bid

The dollar turns things around to start the session

The greenback advances across the board as the dollar index pares losses on the day, with EUR/USD easing back towards the 1.1000 handle currently.





The pair hit a high of 1.1087 earlier in the day, testing the confluence of support levels with the 200-day MA (blue line) @ 1.1081 looking to be where sellers are putting up a key fight.





Elsewhere, USD/JPY is now working its way back up to 109.00 with the dollar also erasing losses against the likes of the pound, aussie, loonie and franc as well.



