EUR/USD falls to session low as dollar catches a bid

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

The dollar turns things around to start the session

EUR/USD D1 27-03
ForexLive
The greenback advances across the board as the dollar index pares losses on the day, with EUR/USD easing back towards the 1.1000 handle currently.

The pair hit a high of 1.1087 earlier in the day, testing the confluence of support levels with the 200-day MA (blue line) @ 1.1081 looking to be where sellers are putting up a key fight.

Elsewhere, USD/JPY is now working its way back up to 109.00 with the dollar also erasing losses against the likes of the pound, aussie, loonie and franc as well.

