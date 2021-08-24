EURUSD finds a floor at 1.17416

The level was a high from last Wednesday....





The pair still has the 38.2% retracement at 1.17569 to get to and through. Earlier today, the price did move above that retracement level, but backed off. If the pair is to start to trade more bullishly, getting and staying above the 38.2% retracement will be eyed.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The EURUSD is finding a floor near what was a swing high from last Wednesday at 1.17416. On Monday and again today, the price has traded above and below that level (see red numbered circles two through 6), but over the last five hourly bars, the lows have stalled right at that level. A floor is being developed.