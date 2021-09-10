EURUSD retraces its earlier gains. Trades to a new session low.

EURUSD tests the broken 38.2% retracement

The EURUSD has now retraced all of its earlier gains and now trades lower on the day. The price is currently retesting it's broken 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 20 low at 1.18148. A move below that level will have traders looking toward the lows for the week between 1.1800 and 1.18044. That level has been a swing level going back to August 6 (see red numbered circles).







