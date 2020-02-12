EURUSD tests- dips below - the 2019 low at 1.0878. Traded the lowest level since May 2017.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Reached the lowest level since May 2017

The EURUSD has moved to a new session low and in the process has taken out the 2019 low at 1.08787 (on my chart - bid side). The price is trading at the lowest level since May 12, 2017

