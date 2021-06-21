GBPUSD moves to a new session high as pair corrects higher

Looking at the hourly chart, the next target comes in at a swing high from Friday at 1.39097, and then the 38.2% retracement of the move down from last week's high at 1.39178. Break above that level and traders will start to look toward a retest of the 100 day moving average at 1.39364.





On the downside, the price was able to extend back above a swing area between 1.3853 and 1.38616 (see blue numbered circles). If the price can stay above that level, that is a tilt more in the bullish side. A move below and this move to the upside is a modest correction and the tilt moved back in favor of the bears/sellers.

