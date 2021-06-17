Gold hits a new low. Approaches 61.8% retracement of the April-June rally

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Hard-fought gains evaporate

Hard-fought gains evaporate
Gold is at a fresh session low, down $37 to $1774.

The drop is an interesting contrast to bonds, which don't appear to be bothered by the Fed today after yesterday's slump. US 10-year yields are down 5 bps to 1.52%.

It's a rush to the exits though in gold, which is now flirting with the 61.8% retracement of the April-June rally, which is at $1769 and that's right around a series of lows at $1760.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose