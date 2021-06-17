Gold hits a new low. Approaches 61.8% retracement of the April-June rally

Hard-fought gains evaporate





Gold is at a fresh session low, down $37 to $1774.





The drop is an interesting contrast to bonds, which don't appear to be bothered by the Fed today after yesterday's slump. US 10-year yields are down 5 bps to 1.52%.





It's a rush to the exits though in gold, which is now flirting with the 61.8% retracement of the April-June rally, which is at $1769 and that's right around a series of lows at $1760.

