Key levels as Powell/Yellen begin testimony on Capitol Hill

US stocks are mixed. US yields are little changed





Stocks:

Dow -22.79 points or -0.07% at 34368

S&P +9.41 points or 0.21% at 4368



NASDAQ +78.38 points or 0.54% at 14590

Yields: 2 year 0.2951%



5 year 1.0116%

10 year 1.538%

30 year 2.088%

in other markets:

Spot gold $1747.66



Spot silver $21.93



crude oil futures $73.80

In the forex market: EURUSD 1.1585

GBPUSD 1.3491

USDJPY 111.72

USDCHF 0.9344

USDCAD 1.2711

AUDUSD 0.7223

NZDUSD 0.6897 Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

As Fed chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen begin their testimony, a snapshot of the market currently shows: