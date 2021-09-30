Key levels as Powell/Yellen begin testimony on Capitol Hill

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | powell

US stocks are mixed. US yields are little changed

As Fed chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen begin their testimony, a snapshot of the market currently shows:

Stocks:
  • Dow -22.79 points or -0.07% at 34368
  • S&P +9.41 points or 0.21% at 4368
  • NASDAQ +78.38 points or 0.54% at 14590
Yields:
  • 2 year 0.2951%
  • 5 year 1.0116% 
  • 10 year 1.538%
  • 30 year 2.088%
in other markets:
  • Spot gold $1747.66
  • Spot silver $21.93
  • crude oil futures $73.80
In the forex market:
  • EURUSD 1.1585
  • GBPUSD 1.3491
  • USDJPY 111.72
  • USDCHF 0.9344
  • USDCAD 1.2711
  • AUDUSD 0.7223
  • NZDUSD 0.6897
