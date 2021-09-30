Key levels as Powell/Yellen begin testimony on Capitol Hill
Technical Analysis
US stocks are mixed. US yields are little changedAs Fed chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen begin their testimony, a snapshot of the market currently shows:
Stocks:
- Dow -22.79 points or -0.07% at 34368
- S&P +9.41 points or 0.21% at 4368
- NASDAQ +78.38 points or 0.54% at 14590
Yields:
- 2 year 0.2951%
- 5 year 1.0116%
- 10 year 1.538%
- 30 year 2.088%
in other markets:
- Spot gold $1747.66
- Spot silver $21.93
- crude oil futures $73.80
In the forex market:
- EURUSD 1.1585
- GBPUSD 1.3491
- USDJPY 111.72
- USDCHF 0.9344
- USDCAD 1.2711
- AUDUSD 0.7223
- NZDUSD 0.6897